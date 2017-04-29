Coulter wows GOP faithful in California – cops left smiling

(Modesto Bee) Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter’s Friday evening speech at Modesto Centre Plaza drew hundreds of GOP faithful as well as dozens of demonstrators who lined the sidewalk and lawn outside the downtown convention center to show their support and disgust for Coulter.

The demonstrators appeared evenly split into two camps. The protest — which appeared to reach about 100 people at its peak — also brought out the news media, with TV stations from Sacramento, San Francisco and Fox News sending crews.

There also were lots of Modesto officers in the crowd and nearby on horseback, motorcycles and bicycles. Police Chief Galen Carroll said his department expected a peaceful protest but were prepared for the worst. Expectations were met.