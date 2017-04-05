Cruise Alaska with Farahs, Mark Biltz

WASHINGTON – Why cruise Alaska this September? Ask your friends, if you haven’t done it yourself.

It’s breathtakingly beautiful – like no other cruise experience in the world. You probably know people who have done it – and you’ve heard them rave.

But this fall there’s a unique opportunity to combine the grandeur of amazing scenery of natural wonders with lively spiritual teachings and interaction on the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith featuring Joseph and Elizabeth Farah and Mark Biltz.

Joseph Farah will be focusing on the Bible prophecy discoveries he made in his new book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age.”

Biltz, a pioneer pastor in the Hebrew roots arena and the discoverer of the “Blood Moons” phenomenon, will be expounding on the revelations in his new book and movie, “God’s Day Timer.”

Elizabeth Farah will be talking about the love of her life, besides her husband, God’s holy Sabbath.

And there will be lots of relaxing time to talk, debate, discuss and make new friendships.

But it gets even better when you consider the accommodations aboard the Celebrity Solstice – a simply awe-inspiring cruise ship. If you want to get the early-bird rates, there’s still time if you act quickly. But some classes of cabins are filling up.

So don’t delay. Check out the itinerary and call your spouse to make plans. Good news: The Early Bird Savings Rate has been extended to May 12.

If you’ve got questions, the expert team at Sovereign Cruises has the answers. You can call them at 877-768-2784 extension 109.

Watch Farah invite you to the cruise adventure in Alaska: