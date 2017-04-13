DAILY BLESSING 

Your daily dose of spiritual inspiration 

Today's Scripture reading from Luke 24:44

author-image Daily Blessing About | Email | Archive
The Daily Blessing is a unique feature of WND, provided by Eric Kampmann, author of multiple contemporary devotionals, including his latest, "Signposts," available autographed exclusively through the WND Superstore.
rss feed Subscribe to feed
Print Print

Then he said to them, “These are my words that I spoke to you while I was still with you, that everything written about me in the Law of Moses and the Prophets and the Psalms must be fulfilled.”

Luke 24:44

Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.