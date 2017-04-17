David Limbaugh's 'The True Jesus' – $4.95 today only!

“Who do you say that I am?”

Uttered by Jesus Christ, this profound question has presented an age-old challenge to believers, skeptics, scholars and rulers.

In attempting to answer this question, David Limbaugh goes straight to the unimpeachable source: the books of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. Only in the Gospels, says the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, do we come face-to-face with the Son of God, Whose sublime teachings, miraculous actions, and divine essence leap off every page and into our hearts.

In this book, Limbaugh combines the four Gospel stories into a unified account (though not, he humbly admits, a perfect harmony) and guides readers on a faith journey through the Four Evangelists’ testimonies of the life of Jesus Christ. Along the way, Limbaugh shares his insights on Jesus’ words and deeds as well as His unique nature as fully human and fully divine. In “The True Jesus,” you will learn:

Why even the apostles failed to completely understand Jesus’ true identity and mission until after His crucifixion

The real basis for the rejection of Jesus’ message by skeptics in His hometown and elsewhere

The historical events preceding Jesus’ birth that providentially paved the way for Christianity

How Jesus’ message utterly contradicted modern attempts to portray Him as being “non-judgmental”

Limbaugh’s passion for the Gospels infuses the pages of “The True Jesus,” which is both a primer for new Bible readers and an outstanding guide to the Gospels for long-time believers. Who really is the true Jesus? Open this book and begin your odyssey toward the answer.

What others are saying

“In ‘The True Jesus,’ the Son of God of the Gospels truly comes alive for readers. This is the Case for Christ from the life of Jesus Himself – and Limbaugh tells it in a way that will inspire you to read and study the Gospels like never before.” – Lee Strobel, bestselling author of “The Case for Christ” and “The Case for Faith”

“How could an ancient carpenter from the tiny town of Nazareth be the most influential human being to ever walk the earth? Who was Jesus and how does His life affect yours? Like a captivating tour guide, David Limbaugh leads you through the brilliant and sacrificial life of Jesus of Nazareth and inspires you to connect your life with the Savior – the true Jesus. There are few books better about life’s most important topic!” – Frank Turek, founder and president of www.CrossExamined.org

“David Limbaugh’s ‘The True Jesus’ is a worthy successor to his bestselling book ‘The Emmaus Code.’ The latter exposed a generation to how the Old Testament reveals Christ. Now ‘The True Jesus’ directs attention to the Jesus of the Gospels, in His full humanity and deity. Limbaugh’s presentation is tactical, yet forthright. He carefully blends the four portraits of Jesus in Matthew, Mark, Luke and John into a single streamlined, coherent narrative, free from academic distraction and jargon. The result is that the Gospels are allowed to speak for themselves. If you’ve wondered whether media portrayals of Jesus are dishonest, or found reading four seemingly disparate versions of the life of Jesus a little bewildering, or if you know nothing about Jesus at all, ‘The True Jesus’ is precisely what you need.” – Dr. Michael S. Heiser, Scholar-in-Residence, Faithlife / Logos Bible Software, author of “The Unseen Realm: Recovering the Supernatural Worldview of the Bible,” and host of the “Naked Bible Podcast”

“David Limbaugh strikes again. ‘The True Jesus’ is a brilliant, must-read book on the real Jesus of Scripture destined to be another bestseller. If you have faith, it will deepen it; if you don’t, you just might change your mind after reading it. – Sean Hannity, host of “The Sean Hannity Show” and Fox News Channel’s “Hannity”

About the Author: David Limbaugh is a lawyer, nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate, political commentator and author of six New York Times bestsellers including “Jesus on Trial” and the No. 1 bestseller “Crimes Against Liberty.” The brother of radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, he lives in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, with his wife and children.

