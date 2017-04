(DAILY CALLER) — A Texas daycare worker is facing felony charges after video surfaced this week showing her slam a small toddler on the ground.

Plano police took Jazmine Torres into custody Tuesday and charged her with child endangerment, reports Fox News.

A mother watching a live surveillance video of the Children’s Courtyard daycare noticed the worker toss her 18-month son face-first onto his mat. Parents quickly jumped to share the video over various social media platforms.