Dealer convicted of murder in woman's fentanyl overdose

(Providence Journa) A Providence man on Wednesday admitted to murder for his role in the overdose death of a 29-year-old Cranston woman to whom he sold heroin laced with a lethal dose of the powerful painkiller, fentanyl.

Aaron Andrade, 25, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of Kristen Coutu, who was found unresponsive in her mother’s car parked on Hubbard Street near Farmington Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2014, after taking “nearly pure fentanyl”.

It marked the first time in Rhode Island a drug dealer was convicted of murder in connection with an overdose death. Under the plea agreement, the state dismissed two drug charges.