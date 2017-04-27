Dem candidate regular performer at nudist resort

(Washington Free Beacon) Montana Democrat Rob Quist, a locally famous musician, is a frequent performer at the Sun Meadow Resort, Idaho’s premier nudist resort for guests seeking a “family nudist experience.”

Quist, running to represent Montana in Congress, is featured front and center on the nudist resort’s website playing the guitar with his singer daughter. Both are clothed, though others on the website’s homepage are not.

(NOTE: Many pages on the Sun Meadow website, including the home page featuring Quist, contain inappropriate images.)

Quist’s prominent billing on Sun Meadow’s website is unsurprising given his history of performances at the nudist resort.