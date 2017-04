(WJLA) — HERNDON, Virginia — A man who had been deported from the U.S. has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl five times at a home daycare at the house where he lived in Herndon, police say.

Fairfax County Police say Oscar Perez Rangel, 40, of Herndon was a “previously deported felon” and is charged with three counts of felony animate object sexual penetration and two counts of felony aggravated sexual battery in connection with the abuse of the girl between October and December of 2016.