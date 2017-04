(BREITBART) An illegal immigrant sex offender was arrested again in Texas after being deported from the U.S. six days prior.

Gabriel Liahut-Hernandez, 43-years-old of Mexico, was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol after he was deported out of Hidalgo County, Texas earlier this month, according to Valley Central News.

“Record checks revealed the Defendant was formally Deported/Excluded from the United States on April 7, 2017, through Hidalgo, Texas,” the criminal complaint against Liahut-Hernandez states.