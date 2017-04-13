Dershowitz slams DNC's politicizing Spicer comment

(Real Clear Politics) In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, legal expert Alan Dershowitz responds to the ‘Anne Frank Center For Mutual Respect’ making a public statement calling Sean Spicer’s bizarre but generally irrelevant reference to Hitler and chemical weapons at Tuesday’s press briefing “the most evil slur upon a group of people we have ever heard from a White House.”

“Even Hitler didn’t sink to the level of using chemical weapons,” Spicer said for some reason during Tuesday’s White House press briefing. He clarified later in a statement: “In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust. I was trying to draw a distinction of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on population centers. Any attack on innocent people is reprehensible and inexcusable.”