DHS: Trump's wall won't cover entire border

(WASHINGTON TIMES) President Trump’s border wall will not run all the way from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean, Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly said Wednesday, for the first time putting some limits on the length of the barrier that he’s beginning to build.

“It’s unlikely we will build a wall or physical barrier from sea to shining sea,” Mr. Kelly told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which has been probing advances in border security and Mr. Trump’s proposed wall.

Prototype designs for the wall were due Tuesday night, and the next step is for the government to pick out winners and have them build test sections, which Homeland Security officials will then test to see whether they can withstand breach attempts and deter climbers.