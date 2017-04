(National Review) I want you to read this tweet, sent after today’s MOAB drop and written by an American patriot and a man I’m privileged to know, Johnny (Joey) Jones:

“I lost my legs because my gov’t was afraid to use the tools they had and saw me as expendable. I wish I’d had this admin.”

In response to online argument, he further amplified his point:

“We begged to use bombs on the minefield ghost town I lost my legs clearing.”

And again:

“Because, I believe, more of us would’ve come home alive and whole if we’d used bombs to eradicate enemy safe havens – Feel free to disagree.”