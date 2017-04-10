Don Rickles, I miss you

The world swirls with hate and retribution. People are being killed almost everywhere. The rug is being pulled out from under our institutions. Relativism is rampant. There isn’t too much to smile about.

And then there is – there was – Don Rickles, the consummate professional and the master of insults. His kind of humor is dead today, and as of last Thursday, so is Don. The actor/comedian died from kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles, a month before his 91st birthday.

If you don’t know him or his brand of humor, I’m sorry for you, but thanks to tapes and recordings, you can see and hear for yourself a kind of humor that’s out of fashion today. And that’s sad, because we need laughter.

I indulged myself last night by spending a couple of hours (yes, I did!) watching YouTube videos of Rickles being the MC at the Dean Martin roasts in some Vegas showrooms.

It was a trip into the past – on the dais, so many show-business greats. I won’t even try to list them, there were so many. And there were politicians, too – Barry Goldwater, Ronald Reagan, Hubert Humphrey. The humor was pointed and funny. I watched through tears as I laughed, because almost all of those greats have passed. So many memories – including the memory of when I became the target of his humor in Vegas!

Don Rickles mastered the art – yes, it is an art – of making people laugh at themselves. He did it by insulting everyone and everything, his fans and hecklers, all creeds and colors, rich and poor and especially the famous.

It’s reported that his career took off in 1957, when he insulted Frank Sinatra – someone who generally didn’t take insults kindly. Rickles was performing in a Hollywood club when Frank walked in. Rickles greeted him from the stage: “Make yourself at home, Frank. Hit someone!”

Sinatra laughed, and Rickles was on his way – carrying his insults to everyone. It led to his signing for a lounge performance at the Sahara Hotel on the Vegas strip in 1959.

It was the first of years of appearances as a lounge headliner on the strip at the Sahara as well as the Riviera, the Desert Inn and the Golden Nugget – plus clubs in Lake Tahoe and Reno: a full room of people, a long bar with the stage behind it.

Rickles often entered the room to bullfight music, from a side entrance into the audience. As he walked to the stage, he talked to the audience, asking questions and spreading insults! He had one for everyone.

Audiences loved being the butt of his humor. It wasn’t done with meanness – it was an open recognition that we’re all different, and those differences are often funny if we’re willing to look at them honestly. That is what Don Rickles did so well, and it led to him being known as “Mr. Warmth” as he insulted everyone in his path.

During those early years, my husband and I were regulars in Vegas – young marrieds, limited income. Believe it or not, you could get a room at the Stardust for $7 a night. We drove in from L.A. and had a glorious weekend seeing the best talent in the world for not much money.

One of them was Don Rickles. We loved his shows and became pseudo-regulars in the audience. As time passed, I became pregnant, but that didn’t stop our Vegas trips nor did the birth of our first child. We drove in and got a sitter at the hotel while we saw shows.

However, I was nursing the baby and had to gauge our entertainment to the times I needed to feed her.

One of those nights was during a Rickles show. We were all settled in, loving every minute, but it turned out to be one of his long shows and it became clear to me, I had to leave to get to the baby.

Nursing mothers know what I mean.

Dilemma: how to get out of the room unobtrusively during the show. There was no way. Finally, I had no choice, I got up, stooped over and started to make my way to the entrance, hoping not to make a scene, when Don saw me – and that was it!

My husband and I were the targets – how we just had to get out and back to the room as “our urges” were just uncontrollable – and on and on. The audience loved it. I was mortified. No doubt, we added much to his show that night.

I can’t tell you how many people commented to me later in the casino that they had been in the audience and loved how Rickles went on about “those two sex-crazed people”!

Throughout Rickles’ Vegas heyday, he became a member of the infamous “Rat Pack” – Sinatra, Dean Martin, Joey Bishop, Sammy Davis Jr. and Peter Lawford. Sinatra called him “Bullet Head.” Rickles called stupid people “hockey pucks,” and his career soared.

Born in New York, Don Rickles was in the Navy during World War II, then attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Stage acting initially didn’t pay off, though he appeared in a number of dramatic movies in the late ’50s and early ’60s and at the same time, appeared in small clubs in the east and south.

His first national success came on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” in 1965, and then there was almost no stopping him. He appeared constantly as a headliner on the strip, but he also did movies, television, his own series and guest performances, comedy albums, wrote a book and, recently, was the voice of “Mr. Potato Head” in the “Toy Story” films. It was a 60-year career.

He had ups and downs as his type of humor went in and out of style – though today, we are so PC that the “snowflakes” would have spasms if they had to listen to him.

But that persona wasn’t the real Rickles. His friends describe him as a warm and good man. Look at his portraits. His gentle eyes give him away! He’s survived by Barbara, his wife of 52 years, their daughter, Mindy, and two grandchildren. His son, Larry, died in 2011 at 41.

Don Rickles was the greatest. We’ve lost a treasure.

Do yourself a favor: Check out those tapes and be prepared to laugh, unless you’re so PC that your face is frozen.

