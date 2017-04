(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) “Mr. Warmth” forged a career when he turned the table on his hecklers, going on to insult everyone he encountered — even Frank Sinatra.

Don Rickles, the rapid-fire insulting machine who for six decades earned quite a living making fun of people of all creeds and colors and everyone from poor slobs to Frank Sinatra, has died. He was 90.

The legendary comic died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles of kidney failure, publicist Paul Shefrin announced.