(KCNC-TV) Cleanup is underway in Civic Center Park after some people got into trash bags left over from Thursday’s 4/20 rally and threw trash all over the grass and sidewalks.

So far it’s not clear who made the big mess, but an organizer of the rally said he is taking responsibility for it.

“The park had been picked up last night. All the trash had been placed in about 74 big trash bags and I believe last night, from what I hear from Parks and Rec, we had a few people come and dump all the bags out on the park,” Santino Walter told CBS4.