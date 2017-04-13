Dow falls more than 100 points after U.S. drops mega-bomb

(CNBC) Stocks fell on Thursday after the U.S. dropped “the mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan while bank stocks dropped despite strong earnings from JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup.

The U.S. used GBU-43 bomb on a cave complex believed to have ISIS fighters, according to the Associated Press. The bomb had ever been used in combat, according to Adam Stump, the Pentagon spokesman.

Stocks extended losses shortly after news of the bombing broke. The Dow Jones industrial average traded about 115 points lower, with Chevron contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.43 percent, with energy, materials and financials leading decliner. The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.27 percent.