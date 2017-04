(CNBC) U.S. equities rose shaprly on Tuesday as solid quarterly reports from several large-cap companies rolled through.

The Nasdaq composite jumped about 0.6 percent, sending the index above 6,000 for this first time ever. The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 250 points, with Caterpillar contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 advanced 0.6 percent, with financials and materials rising more than 1 percent to lead advancers.