Dow, S&P post biggest 1-day reversal in 14 months

'Literally every Fed speaker has been talking about lowering the balance sheet'

Closing Bell Exchange: Market believes Trump has their back
U.S. stocks erased earlier gains to close lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its March meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed about 40 points lower, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The 30-stock index had traded nearly 200 points higher earlier in the session.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent, with financials lagging. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.6 percent after hitting a new all-time high earlier in the session.

The Dow and S&P also posted their biggest one-day reversal since February 2016.

