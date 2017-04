(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed higher on Monday as a weekend filled with geopolitical worries ended more calmly than investors expected, while bank stocks charged ahead.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed more than 180 points higher as Boeing and Goldman Sachs contributed the most gains on the 30-stock index.

The S&P 500 gained 0.86 percent, with financials leading advancers. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) rose more than half a percent after the top two Wells Fargo executives bought $5 million worth of Wells stock.