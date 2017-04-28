Dr. Jihad's prescription for a Muslim America

A Muslim resident of Sioux Falls shocked the state of South Dakota and beyond recently when he posted videos to Facebook warning Christians to “be scared, be terrified” as he brandished five guns and 1,200 rounds of ammunition.

Ehab Jaber was questioned by local police and the FBI but allowed to walk free until two weeks later. Only after WND’s report on the videos, followed by several other reports by conservative news sites, did the South Dakota attorney general step in on April 21 and file charges of terroristic threats against Jaber.

His display was the harsh side of Islam, delivered in a profanity-laced tirade by a former resident of Saudi Arabia.

But Islam in America often uses a softer approach that has proven much more effective in spreading the faith, say those who delivered the Christian worldview message in Sioux Falls that Jaber was so eager to disrupt.

In Arabic, the Muslim form of evangelism or “invitation” is called “dawah,” says Shahram Hadian, a former Muslim turned Christian pastor who heads up Truth in Love Ministries near Spokane, Washington.

Americans will embrace Islam

As an example of dawah, Hadian points to a sermon delivered by a visiting preacher in Sioux Falls last August. Dr. Jihad Qaddour came to Sioux Falls to encourage local Muslims to share Islam with Americans. If done the right way, he sees America embracing Islam, not by force but by choice.

Instead of the bloodcurdling rant that flowed from Jaber, Americans heard Qaddour speaking in soft, melodious tones about “love” and “mercy.”

Hadian said dawah is often connected to the first pillar of Islam — inviting people to pray and confess the shahada: “There is no god but Allah and Muhammad is his messenger.”

That’s why the planting of Islamic studies into U.S. public schools is so important to those seeking to normalize Islam and Islamic principles in the U.S.

Qaddour, a native of Syria who is actively involved in outreach to Syrian refugees, was a founding member of the Islamic Society of Wichita. He received his Ph.D in electrical engineering from Wichita State University in 1990 and is currently a tenured professor at Illinois State University.

Dr. Jihad is also a known front man for the Muslim Brotherhood in America, and his organization maintains friendly connections in the U.S. State Department, reports the Global Muslim Brotherhood Daily Watch.

He came to speak about dawah at the Muslims Community Center, the newest of three mosques in Sioux Falls, built a few years ago with donations from an array of entities including Catholic Charities.

Like many small to medium sized cities in the U.S., Sioux Falls has seen an exploding Muslim population since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C.

Sioux Falls is now home to between 4,000 and 5,000 Muslims, the vast majority of them imported from overseas through the federal government’s refugee resettlement program. The United Nations-selected refugees have been sent to Sioux Falls from Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea and Syria.

“Now it is 4,000. Next year it will be 8,000 [in Sioux Falls],” Qaddour boasted in making the point that Islam is growing “exponentially” across America.

Watch video of Jihad Qaddour teaching in Sioux Falls last August:

“Your Marxists, Catholics, neo-evangelicals and Lutherans are helping bring them here,” observes Brannon Howse, who hosts a nationally syndicated Christian radio show called “Worldview Weekend.”

But others will be added to the ranks when Americans start responding to dawah and converting to Islam in large numbers, Qaddour said. The growth, fueled by immigration and dawah, will be “exponential,” he said.

The number of mosques will grow accordingly.

“Soon we will have one on every corner. This is reality,” Qaddour continued in his address to Sioux Falls Muslims. “First we have to have one idea. We want to change this society. It starts with an idea. Talk about Islam in a nice way. Be truthful, be helpful. ‘I love you for [your] humanity.’ They will come to Islam.

“Our message is mercy to all people,” he continued. “They hear on the news it’s terrorism but, no, we tell them it’s mercy.”

The objective of Islam through dawah outreach is clear, Qaddour said. “Rescue them from the hell fire.”

Hadian, a former Muslim from Iran who defected to Canada and later the U.S., said Qaddour is following the classic Muslim Brotherhood script for takeover of a Western society.

Hadian said the Brotherhood has one strategy for the “lower house,” in Western countries where its presence is still small, and another strategy once Islam becomes more established and is able to push its numbers up to about 10 percent of a country’s population. The preaching in the mosques changes once Islam shifts to the “upper house” and is strong enough to preach a message focused more on intolerance of other faiths.

“We talk about love and mercy and tolerance in the lower house but we don’t tell them that ‘mercy’ means something else in the upper house, where we kill homosexuals, stone or flog adulterers, kill apostates – this is the way to show them mercy in the upper house,” Hadian said.

“The Muslim Brotherhood has said to name their houses of worship Islamic centers and Islamic community center, not mosques,” he said.

But dawah is how it starts, with talk of mercy, peace and tolerance for everyone.

“Europe is now moving to the upper house. This is where you rape them. It’s no longer sweet and romantic and about love and mercy and great Middle Eastern food,” Hadian said. “This plays well into the multicultural worldview.”

He said it’s exactly what Western liberals want to hear, and so that is what is preached by Muslims following dawah.

