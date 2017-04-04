Drudge tweets spark Twitter gag on Trump

As the exploding scandal over the Obama administration’s apparent spy ops on then President-elect Donald Trump expands – it’s already being compared by some to Watergate on steroids – there are some who apparently don’t want the information to get around too much.

Like Twitter.

The Drudge Report headlined the developments, including Tuesday morning’s headline “Rice ‘ordered spy docs on Trump,'” and used Twitter to let readers know.

It wasn’t long before the president himself noticed, and did what presidents today do; he retweeted the headline.

Which was way too much truth for someone at Twitter:

The actual headline was replaced with “This Tweet may include potentially sensitive content.”

The message continued, “In order to view it, you’ll need to change your sensitive media selection. You can find this under the Safety section of your Privacy and safety account settings.”

Tyler Durden at Zerohedge noted that option was “buried at the bottom” of the “privacy and safety” section of the website page.

The site had been alerted by a user ID’d as Westmonster.

Meet Devin Nunes, the man at the center of the Obama administration’s newest snooping scandal.

“It appears that the change cannot even be done inside the Twitter app. … Westmonster warns that it looks like the anti-establishment movement is going to have to battle to sustain its voice.”

The story that Drudge was linking early Tuesday, from the Daily Caller, reported how a former U.S. attorney said Obama’s ex-national security adviser, Susan Rice, “ordered spy agencies to produce ‘detailed spreadsheets’ involving Trump.”

The brouhaha goes back to a social-media comment from the president some weeks ago that he was the subject of “wire-tapping” by the Obama administration.

Obama officials, and his fans in Congress, immediately claimed that that was nothing more than a fantasy from the president, but more and more evidence appears to be revealing that he was, in fact, correct.

Last week, Rep. Devin Nunes revealed he had seen documentation supporting the idea that the Trump campaign was spied on by Obama’s outgoing team.

The DC report quoted former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova.

“What was produced by the intelligence community at the request of Ms. Rice were detailed spreadsheets of intercepted phone calls with unmasked Trump associates in perfectly legal conversations with individuals,” he said.

“The overheard conversations involved no illegal activity by anybody of the Trump associates, or anyone they were speaking with. In short, the only apparent illegal activity was the unmasking of the people on the calls.”

The report said other sources confirmed that the Obama spying on Trump went back as far as a year before the 2016 presidential election.

Former Obama Deputy Defense Secretary Evelyn Farkas admitted in a March 2 television show she “was urging my former colleagues” to “get as much information as you can, get as much intelligence as you can, before President Obama leaves the administration.”

The comments suggested plans for an ongoing and clandestine war against the new president and his plans, by those in Obama’s administration.

