Dy-no-mite! Ann Coulter best friends with Jimmie Walker

(DAILYMAIL) — Jimmie Walker, the TV star most famous for his portrayal of J.J. on the hit 1970s sitcom Good Times, is said to be dating conservative firebrand Ann Coulter.

The stunning claim was made by Norman Lear, who knows Walker, 69, from his stint as the executive producer of Good Times.

Lear, 94, said the unlikely pair were an item during an interview for Entertainment Weekly with Black-ish creator Kanya Barris.

Barris, 42, was picking Lear’s brain about his experiences in television when the conversation veered toward the ‘phenomenon’ that was Walker’s character, J.J., on Good Times, which aired on CBS.