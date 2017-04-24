Earnest: Obama to jump in if Trump crosses 'red lines'

(BREITBART) — Monday on MSNBC former Obama White House press secretary Josh Earnest said former President Barack Obama would come back to the political debate if President Donald Trump crosses “red lines” such as using information from deferred action for childhood arrivals (DACA) applications to deport so-called DREAMers.

Earnest said, “After the last eight years, the president doesn’t relish the prospect of getting back into the day-to-day fights that characterize governing the United States of America in the 21st century. The president doesn’t have much interest in weighing in on the tax reform proposal that the Trump folks are promising to release later this week. He doesn’t have much of an interest in weighing in on what steps Republicans in congress can take to keep the government open.”