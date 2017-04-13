Easy solution found for sanctuary cities with high crime

WASHINGTON – Heather MacDonald, the author of “War on Cops,” is suggesting the fact that sanctuary cities, or counties, have higher crime rates isn’t a surprise.

Nor should it ever get to that point, either, she said.

Since if individuals are illegal aliens, they should be removed forthwith.

“I don’t know of any comparisons that have established the proposition that sanctuary cities work,” said MacDonald, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

“Even if sanctuary cities had no effect on the crime rates, there is no justifiable or rational reason for leaders of sanctuary cities to defy federal law.”

“[Illegal aliens] have no basis to be here in the first place,” she continued. “If they go on to commit crime against the criminal code, it doesn’t matter what the overall level of crime rates is among illegal aliens. If you have an illegal alien criminal, even if he is the only one in your jurisdiction, he should be out. He already has no right to be here, but if he has then committed crimes, that’s it. The story is over as far as I’m concerned.”

WND reported only days ago that research indicates sanctuary cities do, indeed, experience higher crime rates than do non-sanctuary cities.

Those results came from an in-depth WND analysis of the most recent study of the question. An August 2016 study of the relationship between “sanctuary city” policies and crime rates shows that cities refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities consistently have significantly higher violent crimes rates than do non-sanctuary cities with similar populations and demographics.

The study, published by researchers from the University of California-Riverside and Highline College in Des Moines, Washington, is frequently cited by proponents of “sanctuary cities” who ignore or downplay one important detail: the actual crime statistics of the carefully selected cities chosen for the comparison model.

But an analysis of the data by WND reveals that non-sanctuary cities comparable in population, size and demographics consistently – year over year – experience and report lower percentages of violent crime as well as lower percentages of property crimes.

The authors of the study, researchers Loren Collingwood, Benjamin Gonzalez-O’Brien and Stephen El-Khatib, define a sanctuary city as “a city or police department that has passed a resolution or ordinance expressly forbidding city or law enforcement officials from inquiring into immigration status and/or cooperation with ICE.”

The authors admit their assumptions going into the study were that differences in crime rates would be negligible. And their stated conclusions are that’s what was found.

“Since undocumented immigrants face deportation in addition to criminal charges, it is logical that they would avoid breaking the law to a greater extent than the native born population,” they wrote. “We expect to see no statistically significant difference between sanctuary and non-sanctuary cities.”

However, their report buries the actual statistics. The statistics show, from 2000 through 2014, sanctuary cities have had higher crime rates than non-sanctuary cities, with the disparity growing over time.

MacDonald also contends that crime rates grow within the community of illegal aliens.

“Even if it were the case that the first generation of illegal aliens had a lower crime rate compared to every ethnic group, that ratio changes in the second generation. The children of low-skilled immigrants, many of them get sucked into the underclass culture of teen pregnancy and out-of-wedlock child rearing and gang involvement,” MacDonald said. “The incarceration rate between the first and second generation of Mexican Americans goes up about eight-fold.”

The solution is to eliminate sanctuary policies and punish those who have been instituting them, she said.

“The lawless defiance of federal authority” by leadership of sanctuaries is “no different than states’ … defiance of federal authority in the civil rights era,” she said.

“Why they decide that federal immigration laws are invalid, but other federal laws are [valid], I don’t know.”

James Johnson, president of North Carolinians for Immigration Reform and Enforcement, said the concept that sanctuary cities have higher crime rates is just “common sense.”

“If you provide sanctuary or cover to someone who breaks the law, they’ll just continue to disregard the law, knowing that they won’t get in trouble for it or be held accountable,” he said.

Outrage over illegal immigration and sanctuary cities swept the nation last month after a 14-year-old girl was reportedly raped by an illegal alien. Yet, child rape by illegal immigrants, NCFIRE documents, is a regular occurrence.

After his son’s college professor was hit and killed by a drunk illegal alien, propelling North Carolina’s legislators to enforce immigration law, Johnson launched NCFIRE. The organization, which regularly gathers and analyzes police reports to track the rate at which illegal immigrants are arrested for raping children, asserts that the rate of child rape among illegal immigrants dramatically surpasses that of child rapes by Americans.

UNICEF reports the legal age of sexual consent in Mexico is 12 years old, and Johnson says that’s part of the problem – a difference in cultures.

“There is lot more child rape by illegal aliens than there is by citizens; anecdotally, it’s 10-1,” Johnson said. “Many illegals come from a culture in Mexico and Central America where the age of sexual consent is 12 in many areas. They come here and don’t realize that there’s cultural differences, apparently, and they think it’s OK to have sex with a 12-year-old.”

He said some 50-90 illegal immigrants have been charged with child rape or child sexual assault every month since November 2013, when NCFIRE began investigating the number of child rape incidents among illegal immigrants, to March 2015.

“I don’t know how you stop citizens from raping children, but I do know how to stop illegal aliens from raping children,” he said. “If we had strict immigration enforcement laws in this state, these rapes would not have happened. These people would not have been here.”

One of the authors of the Washington Post study, Stephen Omar El-Khatib, claims WND ignored “confidence intervals” when evaluating the graph.

He claimed: “What we find is sanctuary cities don’t have a higher crime rate than non-sanctuary cities because there is really no reason one should expect there to be. There is a common misnomer that people think that somehow sanctuary cities somehow attract more undocumented immigrants, and that is also not the case.”

He said that idea defies logic.

“Why would illegal immigrants commit more crimes than legal immigrants? Think about the logic of that. If you are afraid of being deported, wouldn’t you want to commit [fewer] crimes? I would think the undocumented immigrant would try to avoid committing crimes as much as they could.”

He also said illegal aliens don’t know about sanctuary-city policies.

“We’ve done plenty of research on that as well and looked at whether or not sanctuary cities have a higher amount of undocumented citizens than non-sanctuary cities, and that’s just not true. Realistically, if you think about it, it doesn’t make sense that sanctuary cities would, because most people, especially undocumented immigrants, are not aware of the policies within their area,” he said. “How well informed do you think an undocumented immigrant that is coming to the United States from abroad is of every single city’s policy within the United States? It’s very unlikely.”

Maria Espinoza, director of the Remembrance Project, which she founded to educate and raise awareness of the epidemic of killings by illegal aliens, says researchers who claim sanctuary policy has no effect on crime are agenda driven.

“Their agenda is not the safety for Americans – the globalization of America is what they’re aiming for,” Espinoza told WND. “It’s a no-brainer” that sanctuary policies increase crime.

If laws are not being enforced, word gets around, she said.

Over the past 20 years, at least 37 percent of all illegal aliens are free pending their trials – 918,098 out of 2,498,375 – and evade deportation or accountability for committing crime by simply never showing up for court, Espinoza explained.

“If you’re an illegal alien, and you go and get pulled over, you are not going to get handed over to ICE like you’re supposed to be. We have people in the country who are here illegally, and when they get into trouble, they’re not detained and put in the process to be removed.”

And by entering the U.S. illegally, illegal aliens are demonstrating criminal inclinations, Espinosa argues.

Illegal aliens have “snuck into a country and committed fraud by stealing Social Security numbers and benefits that should go to American citizens,” she said. “The proof that they commit crimes is the fact that they are here illegally. That means that they don’t mind committing a crime.

“We have American families, some legal citizens who have become Americans, whose loved ones were viciously murdered in a sanctuary city by individuals who should not have been in the country in the first place,” she said. “If we have one life that was taken, one life that was stolen, at the hands of someone who should not have been in the country in the first place because our laws were not enforced, that’s enough reason to enforce immigration law in sanctuary cities and remove sanctuary-city policies.”

The study shows, from 2000 through 2014, sanctuary cities have had higher crime rates than non-sanctuary cities, with the disparity growing over time.

The researchers examined 54 cities in 19 states, plus the District of Columbia – cities listed by the National Immigration Law Center that implemented sanctuary ordinances post-9/11, during or after 2002. Using city-level crime data compiled by the FBI, they assessed crime rates at the city level immediately following the implementation of a sanctuary policy.

They then matched each sanctuary city to a similarly situated non-sanctuary city – based on relevant census and political variables, creating a scenario where the two cities are as similar as possible with the exception of the sanctuary policy.

Data gathered in the study confirmed violent crime rates are, in fact, drastically higher in sanctuary cities than their non-sanctuary counterparts, as is evidenced by the chart the authors used to delineate their conclusion.

The Trump administration is cracking down on “sanctuary” cities and counties that do not cooperate with the federal government in enforcing U.S. immigration law. President Trump issued an executive order in January that gave Attorney General Jeff Sessions the authority to sanction any city that doesn’t readily hand over undocumented immigrants for deportation.