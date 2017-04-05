ESPN benches black reporter over conservative views

(FOX NEWS) Sage Steele has been replaced by Michelle Beadle on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown.”

Steele has been with ESPN for a decade, and has been at the center of several controversies in recent months regarding her conservative political views. In January, Steele came under fire when she complained about protesters of President Donald Trump’s travel ban, causing her to miss her flights.

She also faced heat for abruptly ending an interview with Arcade Fire lead singer Win Butler after he voiced his left-leaning political opinions at the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star Game, and for criticizing NFL players’ decision not to kneel for the National Anthem.