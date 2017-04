(FOX NEWS) It’s a dark day at ESPN.

The sports broadcasting network sent a memo to employees early Wednesday, informing them that a series of previously announced layoffs would take place today. The number of employees cut will be around 100, Fox News has learned.

The memo, from ESPN President John Skipper, noted that the network’s new talent lineup will be announced soon. The layoffs are expected to impact some of the network’s popular on-air personalities.