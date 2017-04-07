Ex-atheist of 'Case for Christ' on how to help friends meet Jesus

Based on the true story of an award-winning investigative journalist – and avowed atheist – who applies his well-honed journalistic and legal skills to disprove the newfound Christian faith of his wife, with unexpected, life-altering results, “The Case for Christ” comes to theaters just in time for Easter.

Lee Strobel earned a master of studies in law degree from Yale Law School and was an award-winning journalist at the Chicago Tribune. Strobel was a courtroom analyst and rose to legal editor at the Tribune.

He used his law experience and training to thoroughly study and build a case to discredit Jesus Christ. It included historical, personal and medical records with evidence of the life, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus. Lee “cross-examined” leading experts. His careful research and scrutiny led him to unexpected conclusions and results.

This captivating narrative drama based on a true story takes place in 1980 when Lee Strobel’s investigative reporting earned him a promotion to legal editor at the Chicago Tribune. At the same time, however, his home life was a struggle because his wife, Leslie, who had been an agnostic, found faith in Christ. Lee, who was an atheist, determined to use his journalistic and legal training to disprove the claims of Christianity, which pitted his resolute atheism against his wife’s growing faith.

Watch the official movie trailer for “The Case for Christ”:

The movie “The Case for Christ” is based on Strobel’s bestselling book of the same name. The film is a dramatic and heartfelt portrayal of the Strobel’s compelling journey. The engaging story is for everyone who has ever pondered the existence of God and the evidence related to the life, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Find a theater near you showing “The Case for Christ.”

The movie’s director is Jonathan M. Gunn (“Do You Believe?”), and the writer is Brian Bird (“When Calls the Heart”). Producers include: Michael Scott, David A.R. White, Karl Horstmann and Brittany Lefebvre. The cast includes the following: Mike Vogel (“The Help”) as Lee Strobel, Erika Christensen (“Parenthood”) as Leslie Strobel, Faye Dunaway (“Bonnie and Clyde”) as Dr. Roberta Waters, Robert Forster (“Jackie Brown”) as Walter Strobel, Frankie Faison (“The Wire”) as Joe Dubois and L. Scott Caldwell (“Lost”) as Alfie Davis.

Watch behind-the-scenes footage from “The Case for Christ”:

After the special Fathom event premiere April 6, “The Case for Christ” releases in movie theaters nationwide April 7.

Diane Howard conducted the following exclusive interview with Lee and Leslie Strobel: