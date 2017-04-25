Ex-Pink Floyd star urges Radiohead to nix Israel concert

(THE BLAZE) — Ex-Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters in recent years has become about as well known for his dislike of Israel’s government as for the music he’s created.

Waters has made a practice not only of boycotting Israel in favor of Palestinians but also urging other artists to do the same — and not always with harmonious results.

Radio host Howard Stern — who is Jewish — blasted Waters for sending a scolding letter to rocker Jon Bon Jovi for performing in Israel in 2015. Earlier that year Waters wrote musician Alan Parsons — who engineered Pink Floyd’s classic album “Dark Side of the Moon” — asking him to reconsider plans to play in Israel. Parsons’ response? “Music knows no borders, and neither do I.” Israeli supermodel Bar Rafieli in 2013 ripped Waters for boycotting her country.