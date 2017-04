(EXPRESS) — Running, walking, yoga and tai chi have all been shown to “significantly” boost brain power in the over 50s.But experts say almost any exercise leaving you breathless helps with the benefits evident irrespective of the current state of someone’s brain health.

Research by a team of respected Australian scientists confirm what is good for the heart is also good for the brain.

The team behind the remarkable findings said evidence was strong enough to recommend prescribing certain exercises to improve cognitive function.