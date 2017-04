(MASHABLE TECH) — The makers of FaceApp are backtracking after users accused the popular face-morphing app of racism.

According to the company, the app will “transform your face using Artificial Intelligence in just one tap!” Selfie-takers can make their photos look old, force a smile onto their otherwise grumpy mug, or beautify themselves.

Troublingly, this last option, labeled as “hot,” appears to lighten users’ skin tone.