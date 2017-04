(NYDAILYNEWS) — A manhunt is underway for a gunman accused of fatally shooting a man in Ohio while broadcasting the cold-blooded homicide on Facebook Live on Easter Sunday, police said.

Steve Stephens shot and killed 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr. at 635 E. 93rd St., around 2 p.m., the Cleveland Police Department said.

Stephens is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Police Chief Calvin Williams called the shooting “senseless” and is urging Stephens to turn himself in.