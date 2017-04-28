Facebook Live video catches attention of Toys R Us corporate

(WPSD) A Facebook Live video shot in the parking lot of Toys R Us in Paducah has captured the attention of more than 15,000 people online and of the company’s corporate headquarters.

Levi Langston made the video Easter Sunday as he was walking out of a job he’d never return to. He had planned on leaving eventually or possibly only working seasonally, as he said he didn’t get enough hours in.

He said when he saw between 30 and 50 unsold kids’ winter coats get thrown away, he couldn’t stay for moral reasons.

Jessica Offerjost, a spokesperson for the company, said she’s seen the video. She told me: “We agree that every effort should have been made to donate these items. It’s an isolated incident. We do have a nationwide protocol where Babies R Us and Toys R Us is paired with a local charity through KIDS —Kids in Distressed Situations.”