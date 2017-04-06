Facebook touts new ways to prevent 'revenge porn'

(New York Times) The relationship may have faded long ago, but the intimate images you shared have not. If you’re lucky, your ex deleted them. If you’re not, the photos have sprouted up online.

Victims of such nonconsensual posts, often referred to as “revenge porn,” now have some help in preventing their spread: On Wednesday, Facebook announced new artificial intelligence tools designed to keep such content, once flagged, off its site for good.

“It’s wrong, it’s hurtful, and if you report it to us, we will now use A.I. and image recognition to prevent it from being shared across all of our platforms,” Mark Zuckerberg, the social network’s founder and chief executive, said in a Facebook post.