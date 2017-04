(CNN) Blockbuster Video stores have been closing at a rapid rate the past couple of years. But you probably aren’t too worked up over it, since you’re busy binge-watching pretty much everything on Netflix.

When Hector Zuniga found out that the Blockbuster he goes to in Mission, Texas, is closing down, he took it hard.

The 20-year-old has autism and trips to the Blockbuster store were part of his regular routine.

So his father came up with a brilliant plan. He built a mini-Blockbuster store at home.