(THEBLAZE) — It is on.

Longtime liberal rock ‘n’ roller David Crosby — of the legendary groups, Crosby, Stills & Nash and the Byrds — got a gander of a photo showing conservative rocker Ted Nugent and Republican President Donald Trump in the White House.

And the forever outspoken Crosby just couldn’t help himself.

“This picture says it all,” Crosby tweeted last Thursday. “The two most insincere smiles in history” — along with a sendoff — “what a pair of a**holes.”