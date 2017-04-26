Fat warnings 'plain wrong,' say cardiologists

(EXPRESS) — DECADES long warnings that saturated fat clogs arteries and causes heart disease are just “plain wrong”, three world-leading cardiologists have claimed.

They said scare stories that diary products like butter and full-fat milk pose health risks were misleading as was an obsession with counting cholesterol.

Instead, the best way to protect against stress and stave off killer coronary heart disease was simply to eat “real food” and take a brisk daily walk.

Respected cardiologists Dr Aseem Malhotra, Professor Rita Redberg, of UCSF School of Medicine, San Francisco and Pascal Meier of University Hospital Geneva and University College, London, said evidence suggests no association between saturated fat and heightened risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes or death.