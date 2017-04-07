FCC set to undo net neutrality rules

(THE HILL) The Federal Communications Commission is planning on dismantling the landmark Obama-era 2015 net neutrality rules.

According to multiple reports, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai outlined his plans to undo the regulations during a meeting this week with a group of industry lobbyists.

Net neutrality is the principle that all web traffic should be treated equally and bars internet providers from discriminating against certain sites. It was codified by the FCC in 2015 in a set of rules that also reclassified broadband providers as telecommunications services, opening them up to further regulations from the FCC.