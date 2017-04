(KPIX 5) — SAN FRANCISCO – New figures from the federal government finds in parts of the Bay Area, some people who bring in a six-figure income can be considered “low-income.”

Edward Apana of South San Francisco – married, with 2 children – says the cost of living in the Bay Area is a challenge. So to hear that six-figures is now considered “low income” is a bit shocking, but not that hard to believe.

“Between the two of us, we can still make San Francisco, San Mateo County home,” Apana told KPIX 5 “If one of us were to lose our job, it would be kind of tough.”