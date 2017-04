(FREE BEACON) NBC News published a report Tuesday on the mayoral election in Ferguson, Mo. focusing on the race of the candidate who did not win.

NBC News chose to frame its story as, “Ferguson, Missouri, Declines to Elect First Black Mayor.”

Mayor James Knowles III won re-election, defeating challenger and Ferguson City Council member Ella Jones 56 percent to 44 percent. Knowles was elected in 2011 and re-elected unopposed in 2014, but then faced controversy for his handling of the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown.