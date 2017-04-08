Fleeing insanity -- that is, liberalism

In 1972, when I was 10 years old, my father’s job was transferred from Buffalo, New York, to California. After endless cold Buffalo winters, the golden state seemed like a golden place, a land of golden opportunity. My parents built a house, my father built a successful career, and my brothers and I thrived.

That was then, this is now. California is going off the deep end. The gold has turned to brass. It has become the land of fruits and nuts, a caricature of its former glory, a place people seek to leave in droves before they run afoul of the latest insanity.

Consider just a few examples of recent lunacy:

Perhaps unsurprisingly, middle class Californians are leaving the state in droves. Take a look at these words from a frustrated inhabitant:

Came to SoCal as a kid in 1969 … got married and had kids who now are in college (out of state). I worked my *** off to get where I am today, but my house goes on the market this spring. I’ve watched this state sink into the abyss of liberal insanity inch by inch, drop by drop. There is no hope for the state of Kalifornia. The Dems and their insane view of this world have a super majority in the Senate and Assembly. Combined with a Dem governor, there is nothing they cannot get passed. Even the Republicans who end up getting into the minority party are squishy and put up little resistance. This past summer the legislative branch passed a bunch of bills that finally broke my desire to stay here with my salary. Gov. Moonbeam signed into law a bill that forces the cattle industry (dairy and meat) into providing flatulent catching backpacks for all cows to wear, for their precious global warming efforts. He also signed a bill that permits early release of felons out of jail and has them live amongst the citizenry. Combine that with the draconian laws further limiting my Second Amendment rights by making ammunition costly and more difficult to obtain, making some of my firearms illegal to own, he has put more rights into criminals and made my family less safe to live here. I am DONE. Good riddance. I am moving to a state that will appreciate my conservative, constitutional values.

This person’s lament echoes that of over a million (mostly middle-class) people who have departed California in recent decades. We were among them. My husband and I shook the California dust off our feet in 1992 and never looked back at that once-beautiful state.

But it’s not just California. Recent articles show a massive exodus from both New York City and Chicago as well.

What do these three locations (California, New York, Chicago) have in common? They are bastions of liberalism, cauldrons of experimental progressive policies, vanguards of whatever feel-good fiscally irresponsible nonsense disturbed minds can think up.

So when we read about populations draining out of certain locations, the conclusion is obvious. People aren’t fleeing New York or Chicago or California; people are fleeing liberalism. The festering cauldron of stupidity progressive thought breeds ultimately makes places unlivable.

I’m honestly sorry for those freedom-loving conservatives who are unable (due to work or family commitments) to beat feet and flee the gold-plated state. And I welcome those honestly looking to escape the insidious poison. I do, however, bear a grudge with those who bring their poison with them and enthusiastically spread it to a new location, dragging everything down with them.

To rephrase an old saying: If a conservative doesn’t like where he lives, he moves to a place more in line with his values. If a liberal doesn’t like where he lives, he moves and then creates the same problems in his new setting as his old location.

Liberals are clueless when it comes to economics and unintended consequences of government policies. As one frustrated member of the Siskiyou (Northern California) County Board of Supervisors said, the region’s resources are being managed on the basis of politics rather than science. “I think in the United States in general, there’s a disconnect between folks who live in a city and the people who live in the rural communities. I don’t think a lot of folks understand where their food comes from, where the raw products come from that support their lives. All they see when they come to the rural counties is what they consider backward people who are doing something on the land that they don’t like to see.”

It’s often presumed these progressives don’t recognize their tactics as being destructive. They’re only trying to do good, you see. They just want to tutor the poor ignorant locals to get in touch with their feeeeeelings rather than bitterly clinging to their guns and Bibles. They’re just here to help.

This disconnect applies across many areas of cause and effect. Progressives honestly don’t recognize that the effect of gun confiscation is skyrocketing crime, or that shutting down economic opportunities means unemployment. They never seem to “get” that the policies they endorse cause the crime, pollution, out-of-control spending, regulations and taxes that chased people out of their liberal location (California, New York, Chicago, whatever) to begin with.

Well, I don’t buy the ignorance defense. To be a liberal is to be a control freak. There is plenty of factual, statistical and historical evidence showing, without fail, that leftist policies always lead to heartache, destruction and death. Some of the “useful idiots” and talking heads at the bottom may not be smart enough to understand this, but the real liberal leaders do. As long as they get to be the statist-slave masters, however, the ends justify the means.

There are those in California who think the state should break away and form its own country. I, for one, think this is a splendid solution. If California thinks it can go it alone, I applaud its efforts.

But it better hurry. All of its “real” gold is packing the family van and heading for real America.

