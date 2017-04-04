Football player accused of pimping out cheerleader

(NEW YORK POST) Former Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Lawrence “L.J.” Moore was arrested last week after being accused of pimping for ex-Sooners cheerleader Micah Madison Parker.

Parker, 23, was busted after soliciting an undercover officer for sex, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Oklahoma City, per Fox affiliate KOKH. The officer arranged a meeting with Parker at a local hotel after connecting on Backpage.com. Parker allegedly offered sex in exchange for $200.

After vice detectives arrived on the premises to take Parker into custody, the affidavit claims, Parker attempted to toss several cellphones into the toilet. Marijuana and a green substance, which contained a strong odor believed to be codeine, also were discovered in the room.