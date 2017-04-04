Football player accused of pimping out cheerleader
Coach's daughter busted after soliciting undercover cop for sex
(NEW YORK POST) Former Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Lawrence “L.J.” Moore was arrested last week after being accused of pimping for ex-Sooners cheerleader Micah Madison Parker.
Parker, 23, was busted after soliciting an undercover officer for sex, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Oklahoma City, per Fox affiliate KOKH. The officer arranged a meeting with Parker at a local hotel after connecting on Backpage.com. Parker allegedly offered sex in exchange for $200.
After vice detectives arrived on the premises to take Parker into custody, the affidavit claims, Parker attempted to toss several cellphones into the toilet. Marijuana and a green substance, which contained a strong odor believed to be codeine, also were discovered in the room.