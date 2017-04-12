Forget cake. Let them eat Styrofoam

Little girls often dream about that fantasy wedding, fueled by fairytale imaginings of Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, or – as distasteful as it may be – Kim Kardashian, who has had two splashy affairs. (The first one, wherein Kardashian tied the knot with sex-tape partner Kris Humphries of basketball fame, ended in only 72 days.)

But face it, some knots aren’t meant to be pulled – forget tight.

The dress, the party, and the net profit are where it’s at – unforgettable. (If you did forget, you can purchase “Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event” on Amazon for as little as $2.99. A bargain! Right? The couple is long-since divorced and yet the “wedding” still keeps giving!)

But what’s a girl without a reality television show supposed to do? Go bigger, of course! Hunt down those special someones who are willing to cater to the inflated delusion of her special day and secure the funds, tap the charity, or wheedle the tax write-off to make it happen!

The thing is, it’s not only those featured in the wedding pics who are making the most of opportunity. The wedding industry is big business. According to the Daily Mail, “Family-run Le Novelle Cake in Indonesia bakes epic fairytale cakes that look straight out of a Disney film.” With their top offerings ringing up just shy of $500,000, Le Novelle is making the most of the epoch of “all show” and “no go” – that is, the drive to put all one’s effort into the external trappings of the wedding day, while putting far less into the meat of marriage.

Don’t believe me? Take a peek at the breakdown of divorce. And no, the United States is not the capital of unhappily-ever-after:

Of course, as the video explains, marriage in rural areas is far more stable. However princesses don’t live in the backwoods, so the demand for the fantasy cake that mirrors the imaginary wedding with no real marriage at its core remains. And the best creations of Le Novelle are made of … Styrofoam. A thick plaster of fondant (that extra sugary “choke you” concoction) usually reserved for floral embellishments is what makes it look like a cake.

“The (Le Novelle) team can create a 100 percent edible castle cake but are yet to receive an order for one due to the amount of cake that would have to be eaten and the hefty price tag it would come with,” the Daily Mail qualifies.

But who wants to swallow the reality that the would-be princess doesn’t have that many fans or that marriage has little to nothing to do with the outward trappings of the wedding day?

Let them eat – Styrofoam!

Check your skin color

Are we living in a world of fools? The BeeGees song notwithstanding, ask yourself how the above applies to the depth of one’s skin tone? That’s right, when “they all should let us be,” the Politically Correct police would now monitor the tone of people’s skin color. Why? Well to ensure the integrity of the newly created “safe space” for people of color at Columbia University.

Seriously. How, one must ask, does Columbia think to measure whether or not one is a person of color? Skin tones vary, white too, just like a paint sample.

Will this newly created zone inside Columbia’s Lerner Hall require a door monitor and a bouncer? According to Wikipedia, the “paper-bag test,” wherein one’s skin color was compared to that of a paper bag, was “used in the 20th century within many social institutions such as African-American sororities, fraternities, and churches.” That’s discrimination (also known as “colorism” or “shadism”) between persons of color.

Internecine discrimination is also not limited the past, either. The short and informative documentary below explains just what’s going on within. Take a look:

Could be ten years from now we’ll be seeing safe zones inside safe zones as the obsession with color and finger pointing keeps people from looking to the content of what they themselves are actually doing.

Foolish indeed!

Do blonds have more fun? How about those with leopard-print heads?

Leopard-print hair is apparently the latest color trend on Pinterest! Oh, boy. Time to rush down to the beauty parlor and squeeze in that appointment with JosA Eber. Okay, maybe not. Eber’s signature whip-wild look, mimicked at home by shaking one’s head and spraying hair while bending forward, isn’t going to cut it anymore.

Wild is going deeper. Scalp deep! The following clip gives you the idea.

“With ’90s trends like chokers and lip gloss coming back around in a big way, it was only a matter of time before Dennis Rodman’s leopard-print hair was back in our lives again, too,” says Allure. “We almost forgot about that look, too – almost.” (I know I did.)

But with fans of the leopard print flocking to the style, one must ask: What is the allure? Being trendy? Attractive? Or just being a walking sideshow?

Not fun.