Fort Hood shooter says he's going on 'hunger strike'

(Fox News) Writing from his cell on death row at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan has declared he is going on a “99 pound hunger strike,” according to a letter reviewed by Fox News.

The former Army psychiatrist, who opened fire on unarmed fellow soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, in November 2009, killed 13 people and injured 31 that day. Hasan was sentenced to death in 2013 and continues to declare himself an SoA, “soldier of Allah.”

Hasan stated in the handwritten letter that by going on a hunger strike, he will “reduce and then maintain a total body weight of 99 pounds” while protesting “America’s hatred for [Shariah] Laws.”