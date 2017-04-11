Found! Romney's 15-lb. 'binders full of women'

(DAILYCALLER) — Former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s comments on having “binders full of women” during the second presidential debate were a defining moment in the 2012 election cycle — and apparently they actually exist.

Romney mentioned the binders after he was asked about equality in the workplace, saying he had them while considering potential appointees for state positions while serving as governor of Massachusetts. The binders actually exist and were recently given by to the Boston Globe by a Romney aide.

“It was a response to a desire on the part of the Romney administration to access a pool of talent,” Linda Rossetti, who worked for the Massachusetts Government Appointments Project (MassGAP) at the time, told the newspaper. “They drummed up what was an inelegant way to get at this pool of talent.”