Fox News, Ailes hit with another sex harassment lawsuit

(REUTERS) — A Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor on Monday sued the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after rebuffing Ailes’ sexual advances.

Julie Roginsky also said in her lawsuit filed in New York state court that a misogynistic culture at Fox News, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O), had not changed since Ailes resigned last year in the wake of a separate sexual harassment lawsuit by former anchor Gretchen Carlson.

Roginsky, 43, has appeared regularly on Fox News programs since 2011 and writes a column for the network’s website.

Susan Estrich, a lawyer for Ailes, said in a statement that Roginsky’s claims were “total hogwash.”

“This is about someone who wants to pile-on in a massive character assassination in order to achieve what she did not accomplish on the merits,” Estrich said.