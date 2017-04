(THE HILL) Fox News host Jesse Watters announced late Wednesday that he is taking an abrupt vacation from “The Five” following backlash over sexually charged remarks about Ivanka Trump.

“I’m going to be taking a vacation with my family, so I’m not going to be here tomorrow,” Watters said during his show, according to reports. “I’ll be back on Monday, so don’t miss me too much.”

His abrupt departure comes just three days into the new prime-time slot for his show. CNN’s Brian Stelter noted that Watters will miss two days of his first week in prime time, as well as his weekend show.