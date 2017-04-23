Fox superstar Tucker Carlson can't stop raving about eye-opening book

It’s the book Fox News’ Tucker Carlson can’t stop raving about, and now you can get “No Campus for White Men: The Transformation of Higher Education Into Hateful Indoctrination” for $4.95 today.

Carlson praised “No Campus For White Men: The Transformation of Higher Education Into Hateful Indoctrination,” saying, “Something’s wrong on college campuses. Most of us are dimly aware of that. In this bracing and sometimes horrifying book, Scott Greer pulls off the bandage to reveal the suppurating wound beneath. Higher education is rotting in this country. After reading Greer’s account, you’ll think twice before sending your children off to school.”

“No Campus For White Men: The Transformation of Higher Education Into Hateful Indoctrination” promises to be the most talked about book of 2017, and today only you can get it for $4.95!

White supremacy runs rampant in the Trump White House, cries the left. Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon is a white supremacist, according to Nancy Pelosi and many others. Bannon and Stephen Miller are closely associated with white nationalists, they say. And Trump supporters are “Nazis” who deserve to get beaten up.

The left has become fond of hurling labels such as “Nazi,” “neo-Nazi,” “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” at Donald Trump, his staff and his supporters. Scott Greer, a deputy editor at the Daily Caller and keen observer of identity politics, said the left uses these terms to dehumanize ideological opponents.

“If you say that they’re Nazis, you don’t just say, ‘I disagree with their point of view,’ you turn them into these menacing dangers, these total monsters that don’t deserve free speech, they don’t deserve the rights to protection from the law,” Greer told Dr. Tom Woods during a recent appearance on “The Tom Woods Show.” “You can punch them. You need to assault them. You need to riot when they speak.”

Conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos felt the sting of left-wing hysteria in February when students at the University of California, Berkeley rioted, apparently with the blessing of left-wing faculty members, and forced the cancellation of one of his speaking engagements. Greer pointed out that it becomes easier for leftists to justify the suppression of speech when they vilify and dehumanize those on the other side of the aisle.

“If you just say, ‘I don’t like this person because he’s a conservative,’ well, that’s not that good of an argument,” Greer said. “That’s boring. They don’t want to say it. [Using dehumanizing labels] spices it up; it’s like, ‘This person is a Nazi.’ It’s almost kind of a marketing tactic to say this person has a horrific ideology rather than just saying, ‘Oh well, he’s a conservative who just believes in immigration restriction.’ Yawn. They’re not going to pay attention to that. They just have to put it in these more hysterical terms.”

Not only do leftist protesters pin menacing labels on conservatives, according to Greer, but some claim their physical security is threatened by having a speaker like Yiannopoulos on campus. That, too, makes for a better argument than saying they disagree with the speaker’s ideas. Greer suggests it would be best if university administrators laughed off such manic pronouncements, but too many administrators take those fears seriously and use them as justification to shut down conservative speakers on campus.

And, of course, fears of physical violence give the leftists an excuse to threaten the physical safety of speakers like Yiannopoulos.

“They use this argument, and there’s a lot of moral legitimacy – they get moral legitimacy by just claiming he’s threatening their physical security, and unfortunately this is how they’re going to justify riots and further violence,” Greer said.

Greer explores the increasingly toxic racial climate on many American college campuses in his new book “No Campus for White Men: The Transformation of Higher Education into Hateful Indoctrination.” On Woods’ show, he noted there is a double standard when it comes to racial identity on college campuses.

“When you get onto a college campus, if you’re part of a protected class or a minority group, you’re allowed to have this strong identity that’s the core part of your being, whether you’re transsexual, African-American, Hispanic, that becomes the core part of your identity on a college campus,” Greer pointed out.

Political correctness is just the beginning. The situation on college campuses is worse than you could ever imagine – and America’s future is at stake. Don’t miss the political blockbuster of 2017 – “No Campus for White Men” by Scott Greer.

He said that mentality arises from the admissions process, which is often filled with affirmative-action for non-whites.

“If you get into college on the basis of your race or sexual orientation, that shows you that there’s a benefit to playing up your identity, to [using] that as your core being. And if you’re getting benefits from that at the start of college, why not carry it on for the rest of your four years?”

So that’s what many students do, according to Greer, and they are taking it to ridiculous lengths. As Greer discusses in his book, black students at many campuses are now demanding segregated housing, which would bring back shades of Jim Crow. Plenty of schools are also replacing Western civilization courses with identity-based “studies” classes, such as African-American studies or Hispanic studies.

“[Colleges] have all these different studies that encourage these minority groups to have incredible pride in their being a minority and see their whole world this way, and it pits them… in opposition to ‘whiteness’ and Western civilization,” Greer explained. “That’s why they’re getting rid of the Western civilization and Western culture introductory courses, because they don’t want to teach so-called white supremacy to students, and it’s becoming a very troubling form of tribalism.”

Host Tom Woods said he can’t stand the “emotional hypochondria” whereby minority students believe American society is full of “systemic oppression.”

“I just find this laughable that you could think in this society there’s systemic oppression of you if you are any type of minority,” said Woods, author of “The Politically Incorrect Guide to American History.” “Think of it this way: When you go to apply to college, which group would you want to belong to? Would you want to be white? You want to check off that ‘white’ box on the application? Who in his right mind wants to check off the ‘white’ box? So where’s the so-called privilege?

Save $21, get “No Campus For White Men: The Transformation of Higher Education Into Hateful Indoctrination,” for only $4.95!

We’ve been listening to you! And your message is clear.

More and more of our 8 million monthly visitors to WND have been telling us the same thing.

“We love WND,” they say. “But can I pay to get your content without being bombarded by advertising and putting up with loads times on audio and video spots?”

We have answered the call: WND Weekly.

The product is called WND Weekly – and, that’s right, it contains no ads, just a very reasonable annual subscription cost.

Each week, all the original content from WND.com is collected, repackaged with spectacular designs and beautifully illustrated, and delivered to your computer, tablet or phone for you to read, browse, check out, examine, inspect, peruse, pore over, scan, search, skim, study AND KEEP FOREVER … absolutely ad-free!

Print it, save it or share it. And each weekly issue costs less than a song on iTunes, a new razor from a monthly shave club, five 4×6 photo prints at Walmart, an ATM fee, a souvenir penny, a cheap beer, a junior cheeseburger deluxe at Wendy’s, a slice of pizza in New York City or even a house in Detroit. (Seriously! Google it!)

Whether you’re taking a Sunday drive, planning a Sunday brunch, or wearing your Sunday best, start your favorite day with a cuppa coffee and a no-nonsense, matter-of-fact, down-to-earth, nitty-gritty, nuts-and-bolts, brass-tacks, meat-and-potatoes issue of WND Weekly

Of course, when news is breaking big time – like by the minute – we still hope those who take us up on this offer will come back to WND.com to catch up.

Actually, it’s not a new product. We’ve been doing it for years. But we’ve dramatically lowered the subscription cost on this weekly digital magazine delivered to your inbox to make it more affordable for everyone.

We also welcome you to sample one issue FREE of all cost or obligation because we know you will love this easy, convenient, efficient way to read our news and commentary at your leisure.

In an age of “fake news” being presented as fact, WND.com strives to be the best source of powerful, truthful investigative journalism you’ve come to expect from the No. 1, original pioneering independent news agency dedicated to draining the swamp of Washington, D.C., since we started publishing back in 1997.

A simple-to-access and easy way to digest the news, WND Weekly is a platform for a download of the week’s worth of content when you want it and as often as you want it. Instead of constantly refreshing WND.com to see what’s the newest, breaking story, WND Weekly allows you see a beautiful presentation of the week’s hottest stories in a diligently packaged and fully illustrated manner so you can catch up on all the news in one visual production.

And, did we forget to tell you, it’s ad-free?

NOTE: For this offer, your credit card will be charged only for the price of the items you have ordered and your free WND Weekly trial will begin. Also included with your merchandise will be your renewal notice for a one-year WND Weekly subscription.

NOTE: If you want to renew, do nothing, and your credit card will be debited for the low annual renewal rate of $29.99. At any time during the year, you can cancel your new subscription for a full refund on the unused portion. To keep WND Weekly coming in future years, do nothing and we’ll renew your subscription automatically at the low prevailing rate by charging your credit or debit card. You may cancel by calling 1-800-4WNDCOM (800-496-3266) or by emailing canceltrial-WB@wnd.com.

This offer is valid for credit-card purchases and does not apply to purchasers of WND Weekly subscriptions in the previous 365 days as the offer’s intent is to introduce non-subscribers to the digital magazine.

Order your copy of “No Campus For White Men: The Transformation of Higher Education Into Hateful Indoctrination” for only $4.95. This offer expires tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific, so order now.