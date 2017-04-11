Frat boy charged in peanut-butter hazing

(DETROIT FREE PRESS) In an alleged hazing incident that triggered international headlines and sent one mother reeling, a Central Michigan University student has been criminally charged after accusations that he smeared peanut butter on the face of a student with a peanut allergy while that student was passed out.

Dale Merza, 20, of Rochester Hills has been charged with misdemeanor hazing and could get up to 93 days in jail — plus a $1,000 fine — if he’s convicted. But his lawyer said he believes that’s not going to happen. His client, he says, is innocent.

“I’m confident that once the facts are laid out in court, Mr. Merza will be found not guilty of any kind of hazing. This case has been blown way out of proportion by the individual’s family members, who were not present and don’t have any of the facts,” attorney Bruce Leach told the Free Press today. “Mr. Merza has never been in trouble before in his life. I don’t believe he’ll be convicted.”