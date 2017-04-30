Free speech: Coulter, WND and me

Years ago, I never thought I’d be openly grateful for the opportunity for free speech. It was something I, and I suspect many Americans, assumed was a natural part of our lives.

I wanted to write and speak and express my thoughts and mind as I had learned in life and college. I often disagreed with the common line of thinking, but I liked the challenge and the debate. And debate it was.

As Americans, we’ve taken it for granted – free speech. When I was a little kid and playground disagreements got verbally tense, the usual comeback was, “I can say what I want. It’s a free country, isn’t it?!”

That usually ended it, and life went on.

Unfortunately, not today. On paper, we are a free country, but many of our rights are, and have been, eroded. And it’s getting worse.

We’ve gotten to the point where if someone says something with which others disagree, they’re accused of having a “phobia” and are taken to task for it – within a school, a workplace, often a church and in the public square.

Often, it results in the law getting involved and punishment against the perpetrator of the “hated words.”

Imagine, legal ramifications for speech. The “thought police” are out there, and they are busy.

But too often, it results in public demonstrations, marches and riots with police involved and enormous damage. The most recent and notorious example being the University of California at Berkeley.

Known as the ’60s birthplace of the “Free Speech Movement,” Berkeley can’t say that now, because it’s become the place where conservative speakers are denied a podium or forced off the campus.

Ann Coulter is the most recent victim. She was booked as a speaker but the “anti-forces” took over. Repeated threats of disruption and violence led to the school cancelling her appearance, claiming it could not insure safety. She intended to speak anyway, and a lawsuit was threatened. But when her conservative backers withdrew their support, she canceled. Coulter is one of many victims of Cal’s closed-mindedness.

But maybe it’s just the liberal Bay Area. Last Friday, a few days after the Cal cancellation, Coulter spoke in Modesto at the invitation of the Republican Party of Stanislaus County. While law enforcement was ready for disruptions, nothing happened more than some shouting.

Coulter was her usual outspoken self – praising Donald Trump and criticizing California politics. The crowd loved it.

I remember years ago when I first heard of Ann Coulter. I admired her ability to get to the heart of what she wanted to say and her courage in saying it, even though it was not “accepted mainstream” thinking. She did it verbally and in her hard-hitting columns and books. I admire her courage.

In the interim, I worked in media – TV anchoring and reporting and talk radio. I loved the freedom of talk radio and especially conservative talk on the air. After having worked in conventional TV news, where it was not allowed to air political views, conservative talk was liberating and fun!

To give you an idea of the anti-conservative point of view in the Bay Area, when a professional associate learned I was going to do a talk show on a conservative station (KSFO), she asked to me in all seriousness, “Why are you willing to destroy your career by doing that?”

I also know that local professional organizations many times refused to use me as an MC or presenter at events because of my conservative views.

Ah yes, the joys of free speech.

And then I met Joseph Farah, a man with a traditional news background but who had a dream. He wanted to bring an independent news view to the Internet, and he did it!

Working with his wife, Elizabeth, and a group of talented people, WorldNetDaily – now WND – was born, has succeeded and is now celebrating its 20th anniversary! WND has grown and changed and expanded into print and publishing and film and has become the leading source of independent and conservative news on the Net.

I met Joseph on my radio program, interviewing him for my audience. I’d learned about WND and wanted to have my audience know him.

It was a great interview, but the best part was that it led to his invitation that I write a weekly commentary for WND. I didn’t hesitate at the opportunity and have done it ever since, for 17 years, never missing a week!

But don’t kid yourself that his was an easy path. He and his staff and contributors faced, and still face, the antagonism against anyone who believes anything outside of the liberal/progressive political point of view.

It takes great courage to step outside of the mainstream because of ones’ beliefs and to stake your business on it. Joseph and Elizabeth Farah and their family have staked it all on their beliefs and have succeeded.

Congratulations to them and everyone associated with WND. I’m proud to be a small part of it!

Imagine, 20 years! Happy Birthday!

