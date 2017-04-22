French election called choice between Shariah, democracy

The eyes of the world are on France this weekend, and President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama are lining up on opposite sides of the battle.

Trump stopped just short of endorsing the National Front’s Marine Le Pen, telling the Associated Press Le Pen is “the strongest on borders, and she’s the strongest on what’s been going on in France.”

Trump also predicted the recent terrorist attack would boost Le Pen’s chances.

Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

Her rival candidate, a former investment banker, Emmanuel Macron, is widely seen as the front-runner in the French presidential election. He tweeted out a recent phone call he had with Obama.

“Make sure you that [sic], as you said, you work hard all the way through,” Obama told Macron. “Because, you never know – it might be that last day of campaigning that makes all the difference.”

Though the former president’s spokesman denied it was a formal endorsement, liberal media outlets in the United States seized on the call as another reason to back Macron, widely seen as the left’s best hope of keeping Le Pen out of the Élysée Palace.

Sarah Wildman at Vox gushed about the “bromantic” call and declared it “frankly adorable.”

But more serious observers believe the stakes of the upcoming election are nothing short of existential.

One enthusiastic Le Pen backer is Paul Nehlen, the populist Republican who challenged House Speaker Paul Ryan in a 2016 primary. He’s the producer and director of the new documentary “Hijrah: Radical Islam’s Global Invasion.”

“I strongly endorse Marine Le Pen,” he told WND. “I pray to God she wins the French presidency. Vive La France!”

Nehlen suggested nothing less than France’s future is at stake, as French society is confronted with Muslim immigrants who don’t want to assimilate. The issue of terrorism, Nehlen argues, is simply a symptom of the larger issue of Islam itself.

“France isn’t (yet) a Muslim majority country, but Islam is a terrorist majority cult of a religion,” he said. “Increasing Muslim immigration into a country increases terror in that country – there is a direct correlation. You do not retain a culture by diluting it with other cultures. It’s that simple.

“France needs to elect Marine Le Pen and support her efforts to shut down the spread of Islam in France. Islam and Western civilization cannot coexist because Islam, which by definition means submission, seeks to destroy all which is not Shariah compliant.”

It’s an Islamic invasion which could end our civilization forever. And it’s being enabled by the very people who are supposed to protect us. Discover the terrifying truth behind our culture’s oldest enemy and unveil the darkest treason in the history of Western Civilization. Brought to you by Paul Nehlen, the man who challenged Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, “Hijrah” is the most explosive documentary of the year, and it’s available now in the WND Superstore.

Philip Haney, a former member of the Department of Homeland Security, a veteran counter-terrorism expert and co-author of “See Something, Say Nothing,” also argues the issue of terrorism is secondary to the more fundamental issue of whether Shariah law will replace French law if mass immigration continues.

“France, like every other country founded on the principles of liberty and equality, must not only find the courage to admit that it is facing an outbreak of Islamic terrorism, but it must also address the malevolent influence of Shariah law within French society,” he told WND.

Haney was especially critical of Emmanuel Macron’s dismissal of terrorism as an “imponderable problem” that will simply be “part of our daily lives for the years to come.”

Haney contrasted this nihilistic attitude with the attitude of Israel, which faces terrorism on a daily basis but never accepts it as “normal.”

“Israel has lived with the reality of Islamic terrorism since it was founded as a modern state in 1948,” Haney said. “Even so, the government of Israel has never had a policy that its citizens should simply surrender to terrorism, or that they must accept it as a ‘part of their daily lives for years to come.’ Everyone in Israel is directly involved in helping protect their country from terrorist attacks. The French, and Americans, should be doing the same thing.”

Haney also echoed Marine Le Pen’s call for France to regain control over its borders as a necessary step to fighting terrorism. Le Pen recently declared France must stop being “naïve,” reinstate border checks and deport foreigners who are on terrorist watch lists.

“A country without secure borders is not really a country,” said Haney. “Since control of immigration is the true test of a country’s sovereignty, France must take steps to reassert its right to secure its own borders. Otherwise, the frequency and intensity of attacks will only increase.”

Nehlen meanwhile blasted Macron as another example of a weak Western leader surrendering his country to tyranny.

“This is the effect of globalization and the brainwashing that goes with it,” he said. “To the contrary, I say we must accept nothing that undermines our culture and our safety. Macron’s comments are the worst kind of surrender – surrender by appeasement. I wear my grandfather’s dog tag, the one he was wearing when he landed on Omaha Beach, the last time Americans saved the French from their feckless leaders.”

However, Nehlen suggested Macron may well be right about the regularity of Islamic terrorist attacks if current immigration patterns continue. He said there is a predictable pattern for how Muslims take over a society.

“First they claim victim status when their numbers are low,” he explained. “Then as numbers climb, they create no-go zones. Then they start winning elections, as in London. Then you have people like Emmanuel Macron echoing statements like London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s infamous pronouncement about how terrorist attacks are simply ‘part and parcel of living in a big city.’

“You cannot appease Islam. It does not stop until the population is subdued. France needs Marine Le Pen right now. America needs Marine Le Pen right now. We can ill afford another Muslim apologist in office in a Western nation.”

It’s an Islamic invasion which could end our civilization forever. And it’s being enabled by the very people who are supposed to protect us. Discover the terrifying truth behind our culture’s oldest enemy and unveil the darkest treason in the history of Western Civilization. Brought to you by Paul Nehlen, the man who challenged Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, “Hijrah” is the most explosive documentary of the year, and it’s available now in the WND Superstore.